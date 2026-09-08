‘Why Gujarat?’: Rahul Dholakia questions National Film Awards being moved out of Delhi

A day after government officials announced that the National Film Awards ceremony will move out of Delhi, and relocate to Kevadia, Gujarat, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia has questioned the move. He argued that the ceremony could have been moved to a place that has contributed more significantly to Indian cinema, like Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu or even the city of Hyderabad, instead of Gujarat.

Rahul Dholakia questions National Film Awards shift to Gujarat

“I have no particular love lost for Delhi hosting the National Film Awards, but I question the shift to Gujarat. Why Gujarat?,” wrote Dholakia on his X handle on Tuesday morning. “When you are breaking the tradition of presenting the award in another city/state, then why not give that honour to a state that has contributed to cinema? Like Maharashtra or Kerala or Tamil Nadu. Even a city like Hyderabad (sic),” he added.