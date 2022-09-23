Rahul Dev says he was forced to do Bigg Boss because he had no work: ‘Itna kaam karne ke baad bhi…’

Actor-model Rahul Dev recalled the difficult period in his life when he had to fight his way back into the industry after devoting over four years to raising his son as a single parent. Rahul’s wife died in 2009, and he said that he was unprepared for what turned out to be the biggest challenge of his life. “I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone,” he said in an interview.

When his son went to college in England, Rahul decided to move back to Mumbai and reignite his career. He told Connect FM Canada, “Aur phir aap sochiye, itna kaam karne ke baad bhi Bigg Boss (Despite having done all the work that I have, I had to do Bigg Boss)… I was a participant in Bigg Boss 10 because there was just no work for me. I won’t blame anyone for it, because in our line, markets change pretty fast. And four-and-a-half years is a long time.”

But he named some people who supported him during the difficult time. He continued, “I feel a great sense of belonging now, and there are many people responsible for it.” He said that he as a guru who advised him to return to Mumbai, and without whom he wouldn’t be here. He also thanked photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Dhawan, Anees Bazmi. “Many people participated…” he said.

Talking about single-parenthood, he said, “Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad.”

Rahul Dev has appeared in over 100 films across industries. He was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar period drama The Empire, starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi.