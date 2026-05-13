Rahul Dev says media was ‘insensitive’ during Mukul Dev’s funeral: ‘They should feel embarrassed’

Rahul Dev has called out ‘insensitive’ members of the media, who were busy clicking photos at the funeral of his younger brother and fellow actor Mukul Dev, who passed away at the age of 54 last year. He revealed that while he didn’t invite anyone at the funeral, they all just showed up unannounced after spotting his Instagram Story about his brother’s funeral details.

“The media should be a little responsible. It’s not like I don’t have very good friends in the media, but I experienced it at Mukul’s funeral as well,” said Rahul. “I didn’t invite anyone. Where did they come from? I just had to reach the crematorium within one hour from Max Hospital that day. It was just a one-man show. Our parents are no more,” he added.

He reasoned that since sometimes, friends and relatives complain they weren’t informed about the funeral, he put up the details on an Instagram Story on the suggestion of someone. “I did, but that caused pagalpan (chaos). They should think I’ve lost my brother, and you’re there to click photos. It’s very weird,” Rahul told Hindi Rush.

He admitted that he didn’t feel any embarrassment at schooling the paparazzi for clicking pictures relentlessly either at Mukul’s funeral or when he was dropping his son to the airport in another instance. “I didn’t feel any embarrassment. I did what I thought was best then. The one who’s covering it should feel embarrassed instead. It just shows their depth. I was just doing my duty as a brother. So, the media should be sensitive, but they’re not. That’s the truth,” said Rahul.

Mukul Dev’s downward spiral

“At that time, I felt like having a parent too,” confessed the actor, who lost his parents within a span of a few years between 2019 and 2023. Even his brother could never recover from their father’s demise, and spent time taking care of their ailing mother till their last breath. But owing to his divorce and his daughter not living with him, Mukul felt extreme loneliness.

That led to him not taking care of his health, refusing the few work offers that came his way, and not eating properly for eight days before he was admitted to the hospital days before his death. Rahul also blamed the Bollywood celebrities, now lamenting Mukul’s death, for not showing up for him in the past six years when he was struggling with loneliness.

Paparazzi’s insensitive ways in Dharmendra’s last days

The paparazzi weren’t insensitive not only towards Rahul and Mukul Dev, but also the family of late legendary actor Dharmendra, who breathed his last at 89 this past November. A video from the Intensive Care Unit, where he was admitted, got leaked where his family members were seen grieving.

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Even when Dharmendra was brought back home, the paparazzi were seen peeping into his Juhu residence, much to the chagrin of his elder son, Sunny Deol. “Aap ke ghar mein maa-baap hai, bachche hai. Chu**** ki tarah video bheje ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati? (Don’t you have mothers and fathers at home? Don’t you feel any shame?),” shouted the actor, while standing with folded hands.

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The privacy invasion probably prompted the Deol family to pull off a quiet funeral when Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025.