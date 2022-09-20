Rahul Dev says it’s difficult to start over again after being a widower: ‘Filmon mein asaan lagta hai..’

Actor-model Rahul Dev recently opened up about his relationship with girlfriend, model-actor Mugdha Godse. He revealed that he had doubts about the relationship since he thought that the age gap between them is ‘unfair’. The actor also talked about the struggles of being a single parent to his son Sidhart after the death of his wife Rina, who died of cancer in 2009.

In a new interview, Rahul said that Mughda belongs to “another generation” as she is 14 years younger than him. He told Connect FM Canada, “She is young. I have just crossed 50 and she is yet to touch 40. So, I used to feel, ‘Is this relationship unfair?'” However, he also shared how it is not easy to “start all over again after being a widower”.

Talking about raising his son alone, Rahul shared, “Parenting is not easy at all. Women have a big hand in raising children, the way they understand children, probably because it comes out of them. The kind of patience they have for children, I tried a lot, but there were times when I would lose my cool, my frame of mind. I had to try to be both mom and dad.”

He recalled the times when he visited his son’s school for parent-teacher meetings and mostly saw mothers of other kids accompanying them. That was the time he would “feel a sense of deep insecurity. I would feel, ‘Where are the men?'” As he looked back, the actor said that nobody should have to go through what he went through, and suggested that struggles like this look easy only in films.

Rahul Dev was last seen in a Kannada film titled Arjun Gowda. He was also seen in the historical epic series The Empire, which streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.