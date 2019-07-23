Rahul Bose orders two bananas in a hotel, gets Rs 442.50 bill

Actor Rahul Bose recently got a taste of unreasonable pricing at a plush Chandigarh hotel. Post the incident, the actor shared a video on Twitter complaining about the exorbitant bill.

Advertising

Bose says in the video that he ordered two bananas while working out in the hotel gym. He received the bananas when he got back to the room. But besides them was a bill of Rs 442.50, including GST. The bananas were grandly listed as “Fruit Platter” in the bill.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Rahul Bose ended the video saying, “They’re just too good for me.”

The actor captioned the video, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings”

Rahul Bose was last seen in the 2018 film Vishwaroopam 2.