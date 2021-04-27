Rahul Bose lauds KKR’s Pat Cummins for donating 50,000 dollars for oxygen supplies: ‘How to get to the top of rankings without bowling single ball’

After Australian cricketer and IPL player Pat Cummins recently announced that he has donated 50,000 dollars to the PM Cares Fund in order to help India combat the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, actor and filmmaker Rahul Bose lauded the sportsperson on social media.

Rahul Bose on Monday took to Twitter to share Pat’s post on donation and praised the cricketer in a tweet which read, “How to get to the top of the rankings without bowling a single ball. @patcummins30 Salute (sic).”

How to get to the top of the rankings without bowling a single ball. @patcummins30 Salute. https://t.co/NEuoGJioKO — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) April 26, 2021

Earlier, while announcing that he has made a donation for purchasing oxygen supplies, Pat shared in a lengthy post, “India is a country I have come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I have ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly.”

The Australian cricketer also addressed the controversy of conducting IPL matches at such a fragile time in the country and further wrote, “There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rate remains so high. I am advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country. As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the PM Cares Fund specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals. I encourage my fellow IPL players and anyone who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity to contribute. I will kick it off with 50, 000 dollars.”

“At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I have certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people’s lives. I know my donation isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone,” Pat Cummins wrote as he concluded his note.