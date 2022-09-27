Rahul Bose fumes about airlines on Twitter, accidentally tags woman with the same name

Actor Rahul Bose took to Twitter and expressed his fury at Vistara airlines. However, he accidentally tagged a woman of the same name, who later modified her bio and added ‘Not an airline’. Rahul shared his disappointing experiences on the micro-blogging site, saying that he was not able to find lounge access at the Ahmedabad airport, and complained about tasteless food.

Rahul wrote, “Apathetic ground staff, no lounge access for business class passengers, delayed boarding, food that looked intriguing but was deceptively inedible, mask protocol moody at best. Have flown @vistara four times this week. Erratic on all metrics. Today’s #UK956 Ahd-Bom case in point.” He accidentally tagged a woman instead of Vistara airlines. Her bio now says, ‘Not an airline’.

A representative from the airline responded, “Hi Mr. Bose, we are concerned to note your agony. We regret that currently, we do not have a lounge tie-up at Ahmedabad airport. We are constantly working on making necessary enhancements. With regard to other concerns, we request some time to check with our team. Please allow us time till we get back. Your patience in the interim will be highly appreciated. Thanks, Aishwarya.”

Apathetic ground staff, no lounge access for business class passengers, delayed boarding, food that looked intriguing but was deceptively inedible, mask protocol moody at best. Have flown @vistara four times this week. Erratic on all metrics. Today’s #UK956 Ahd-Bom case in point. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) September 26, 2022

However, Rahul was in no mood to be placated and continued, “You clearly don’t regret it because the ground staff person (I don’t want to mention names) casually, almost bored, without a hint of embarrassment (you have to hand it to her for sheer chutzpah), said there was no lounge facility for Business Class passengers. Zero apology!”

Rahul Bose had visited Ahmedabad to meet the teams before the rugby tournament at the 2022 National Games of India. On the work front, he was last seen in Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. He will now be seen next in the film, Salaam Venky.