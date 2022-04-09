Rahul Bhatt confirms sister Alia Bhatt’s wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, says he will be ‘rakshak’ at the ceremony

After Alia Bhatt’s uncle, Robin Bhatt (Mahesh Bhatt’s half-brother), her half-brother, Rahul Bhatt, has confirmed her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Rahul has also been invited to the wedding ceremony and said in a new interview that he will attend all functions.

In an interview with The Times of India, Rahul, a former actor and a gym trainer, joked that instead of singing and dancing at Alia’s wedding, he will be performing the duties of a bodyguard. “I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer. I will be the rakshak at the wedding,” Rahul said.

While Rahul is excited about Alia-Ranbir’s wedding, he admitted that Alia would never discuss her love life with him. He told the publication, “She was too scared that I would go and beat up the boyfriend instead.” However, he expressed his pride in the choices Alia has made in life, both personally and professionally.

On Friday, Robin Bhatt confirmed to ETimes that Alia’s mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13 and the wedding will be held on April 14 at RK House in Mumbai, the same place where Ranbir’s parents Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor tied the knot.

Alia and Ranbir’s love story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. They kept their relationship a secret before making a public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in 2018.