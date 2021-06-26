AR Rahman, Gulzar collaborate with Bollywood’s star singers for Meri Pukaar Suno, an ode to Mother Earth

AR Rahman and Gulzar, who have created incredible songs over the last three decades, are back with yet another soulful number, “Meri Pukaar Suno”. The single is a tribute to Mother Earth, written from her perspective, where she is appealing to people to value the gift of “sun, water and air”.

“It is an appeal from Maati Maa (Mother Earth) to value the gift of life. To believe that despite the darkness & despair, there will be sunshine. Together, we will heal,” reads the song’s description.

“Meri Pukaar Suno” stands out not only because of AR Rahman’s soothing sound and Gulzar’s profound lyrics, but also due to the talented female playback singers who headline the song. The song has been crooned by Shreya Ghoshal, Sadhna Sargam, K S Chitra, Alka Yagnik, Shashaa Tirupati and Asees Kaur, with Armaan Malik’s vocals making a special appearance in the end.

Sharing the music video on her Instagram page, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Giving you the gift of HOPE and HEALING today from from all of us with love!”

The music video of “Meri Pukaar Suno” features all the singers dressed in white as they croon the song, while a group of kids is seen painting on canvas boards. The video ends with the frame of a mother, in the shape of India’s map, caressing a baby in her lap.