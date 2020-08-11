Bollywood mourns the demise of Rahat Indori: ‘An irreparable loss’

Rahat Indori passed away on August 11. (Photo: Rahat Indori/Twitter)

Poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away due to cardiorespiratory arrest on Tuesday. He had earlier tested positive for coronavirus. Alongside his many famous poems, he was known for penning songs like “Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili” (Kareeb), “Bumbro” (Mission Kashmir), “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (Meenaxi), “Dil Ko Hazar Bar” (Murder) among others.

Lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to pay his tribute and wrote, “Rahat Saheb’s demise is an irreparable loss for contemporary urdu poetry and our society at large. Like Habib Jalib he was from the fast-disappearing tribe of poets who are never short of courage to call a spade a spade.”

Shabana Azmi tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of popular Urdu poet #RahatIndori. He was an original. His poetry was characterised by extreme passion, indomitable spirit and great courage. He will be sorely missed.”

Composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan shared on Twitter, “Really saddened after hearing that our dearest @rahatindori is no more . His poetry, his songs will live on forever !! Will miss you Rahat sahab”

Jaaved Jaaferi wrote on Twitter, “One of the most powerful, prolific and inspiring poets of India passes on. Salaam and RIP #RahatIndori sahab. You will be missed. Heartfelt condolences to the family.”

RIP #RahatIndori saab.. deepest condolences to the family. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 11, 2020

Really saddened after hearing that our dearest @rahatindori is no more . His poetry , his songs will live on for ever !! Will miss you Rahat sahab 🙏 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) August 11, 2020

Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Varun Grover and Farhan Akhtar also expressed their condolences on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd