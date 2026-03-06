Raha wins the internet as she cheers for Team India with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Wankhede Stadium. Watch videos

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England on Thursday, bringing along their daughter Raha Kapoor and turning their family outing into a viral moment.

Raha’s adorable reactions steal the spotlight

Soon after the match began, pictures and videos of the family cheering from the stands started circulating online. In one clip, little Raha can be seen clapping enthusiastically alongside her parents. The wholesome moment quickly captured the attention of fans across social media.

Several candid moments from the stadium quickly went viral. In one picture, Raha sits comfortably on Ranbir’s lap, clapping and cheering as the action unfolds on the field.