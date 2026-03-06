Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Raha wins the internet as she cheers for Team India with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Wankhede Stadium. Watch videos
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final with daughter Raha. Videos of the toddler at Wankhede Stadium quickly went viral.
Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final between India and England on Thursday, bringing along their daughter Raha Kapoor and turning their family outing into a viral moment.
Raha’s adorable reactions steal the spotlight
Soon after the match began, pictures and videos of the family cheering from the stands started circulating online. In one clip, little Raha can be seen clapping enthusiastically alongside her parents. The wholesome moment quickly captured the attention of fans across social media.
Several candid moments from the stadium quickly went viral. In one picture, Raha sits comfortably on Ranbir’s lap, clapping and cheering as the action unfolds on the field.
Ranbir Raha and Alia watching the semi final at Wankhede 😭 pic.twitter.com/u3ClI6fXSO
— Anu (@hjjtup) March 5, 2026
Another photo shows a tender father-daughter moment, with Ranbir resting his head gently on Raha’s shoulder while speaking to her.
Alia Ranbir Raha in the stadium#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/tkGZJQa5at
— 🌻 (@bekhayalime) March 5, 2026
View this post on Instagram
A video circulating on social media also shows the trio applauding and smiling during the match.
View this post on Instagram
In another clip, Raha points toward something happening on the field and laughs while her parents watch her with amusement.
the way ranbir taking care of Raha pic.twitter.com/mFlro3JhlT
— 🌻 (@bekhayalime) March 5, 2026
Celebrities spotted at the Wankhede
The star couple wasn’t the only famous faces present at the stadium. Among those spotted enjoying the match were Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, and Shloka Mehta.
ALSO READ: ‘I have no PR team’: Yami Gautam breaks silence on ‘liking’ viral reel dissing Kriti Sanon
Alia Bhatt on motherhood
Earlier this year, in an interview with Esquire India, Alia Bhatt shared how motherhood has transformed her life after the birth of Raha.
“Every now and then, I feel I have a glimpse of who I used to be. But I don’t think I fully remember what my core was before becoming a mother. It’s such a massive change. It happens over the course of nine months. You feel your body, and your mindset, transforming. But when you see the child that you’ve made come to life, the scale of that change is so profound that it’s almost impossible to go back to who you were before,” she said.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for several years. Their daughter Raha was born in November that year. The couple introduced her to the public during their first appearance with her on Christmas 2023, a moment that quickly went viral among fans.
Since then, the actors have largely kept their daughter away from the spotlight.
What’s next for Ranbir and Alia
On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will soon share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period romance Love & War.
Ranbir also headlines Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is planned as a two-part release, with the first installment scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second arriving on Diwali 2027.
Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, will appear in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail and set within the YRF Spy Universe.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05