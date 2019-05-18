Raghava Lawrence steps down as director of Laxmmi Bomb

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence on Saturday stepped down as director of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The first look of the film was released earlier today.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, Akshay wrote, “Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @Advani_Kiara & yours truly! Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥Fox Star Studios Presents, A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House. Directed by Raghava Lawrence.”

In a detailed note posted on his Twitter account, Raghava Lawrence said that there are many reasons for him stepping down and one of them is that the poster of the film was released without his say-so and he did not like the design as well.

The actor-filmmaker said he feels “very disrespected and disappointed.” Lawrence added that he will still allow the producers to use his script as he respects Akshay. He also gave his best wishes to the cast and crew of the film.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil horror comedy Kanchana.

The full note reads, “Hi dear friends and fans, There is an old popular saying in Tamil which tells “Don’t step into any house where there is no respect”. In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person’s character. So I have decided to step out of the project, Laxmmi Bomb’, the Hindi remake of Kanchana. I don’t want to mention the reason because there are multiple reasons, but one of them is that the first look poster of the film was released today without my knowledge and even without discussing anything with me. I was informed about this by a third person. It is very painful for a director to know about his movie’s first look release from others. I feel very disrespected and disappointed. As a creator, I’m also not satisfied with the poster design as well. This shouldn’t happen to any director.”

The note continues, “I can hold back my script because I haven’t signed any agreement regarding this film, but I won’t do it because it is not professional. I’m ready to give my script because I personally respect Akshay Kumar sir a lot. They can replace me with some other director according to their wish. Soon I’m going to meet Akshay Kumar sir to give the script and step out of this project in a good way. All the very best to the entire team. I wish the movie a great success. Love, Raghava Lawrence.”

