Raghava Lawrence is back as Laxmmi Bomb’s director

Filmmaker Raghava Lawrence is back at the helm of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, the project he quit last month.

Advertising

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Raghava Lawrence’s Tamil horror comedy Kanchana.

Hi Dear Friends and Fans…!

As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/9HRHF5y2VV — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 1, 2019

In a detailed note posted on his Twitter account, Raghava Lawrence had said that there were many reasons for him stepping down and one of them was that the first look poster of the film was released without his say-so and he was not fond of the poster design as well.

The actor-filmmaker had said that he felt “very disrespected and disappointed.” Lawrence had added that he will still allow the producers to use his script as he respects Akshay Kumar. He then gave his best wishes to the cast and crew of the film.

On Saturday, Lawrence posted a note accompanied by a photo of himself and Akshay. He wrote, “Hi Dear Friends and Fans…! As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar.”

The note reads, “Hi dear Friends and Fans..! As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of Laxmmi Bomb.. A big thank you to AKSHAY KUMAR sir for understanding my feelings and sorting all issues, another Thank you to my producer SHABINAA KHAN for the same. Thanks to both for giving me respect. I am really happy to be part of the film again with AKSHAY sir Thank you all…”