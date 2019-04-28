Raghava Lawrence and Akshay Kumar kick off Kanchana Hindi remake shoot

Riding on the box-office success of Kanchana 3, choreographer-actor-director Raghava Lawrence is now taking the popular horror comedy franchise to Bollywood. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been roped in to star in the Hindi remake of the film. The actor-director duo kick-started the shooting of the remake on Sunday.

Raghava took to Twitter to share the news along with a photo of himself with Akshay. The actor asked his fans for their blessings. “Hi dear Friends and Fans..! Shooting of Hindi remake Kanchana staring the great @akshaykumar sir has began… need all your blessings #LaaxmiBomb (sic)”, he tweeted.

Kanchana 3 (also called Muni 4) is the latest film in the franchise. Despite poor reviews, the movie is doing fairly well at the box-office. The film has been written, directed and co-produced by Raghava Lawrence and stars himself in the lead along with Oviya, Vedhika, Nikki Tamboli, Kovai Sarala, Soori, Devadarshini, Manobala, Sriman and Anupama Kumar.

The choreographer-actor-director is showing no signs of ending the franchise and sources suggest that Kanchana 4 may be in the pipeline.