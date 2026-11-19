The audience who watched Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana, were in for a couple of surprises when the end credits rolled. The biggest one was, of course, the introduction of Sunny Deol as Hanuman, who shakes the earth, leaps into the sky from the edge of a cliff, and screams, “Jai Shri Rama!” The other is from the enemy side. Jatayu, voiced by Anupam Kher, warns Rama (Ranbir Kapoor) that getting his abducted wife, Sita (Sai Pallavi), back from the land of Lanka won’t be a cakewalk. Even before he can get to the king, Ravana (Yash), he’ll have to contend with his son Meghanada, who’s revealed to be Raghav Juyal.

Raghav Juyal on the end reveal

Juyal, best known for his television stint as a reality show dancer and for playing Parvaiz in Aryan Khan’s Netflix India show The Ba***ds of Bollywood last year, will be seen as a villain yet again, after his striking turn as Fani in Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s 2023 extreme violence film Kill. The eldest son of Ravana, he’s also called Indrajit. Often hailed as even more powerful than his mighty father, his weapon of choice is sorcery, and even lethal astras like the Nagapashastra and the Brahmastra. So, naturally, the actor is all pumped up to play the part in Ramayana part 2, slated to release in cinemas in 2028.

“I knew that I would be introduced towards the end of Part 1, alongside Hanuman ji. The makers wanted our appearances to come as a surprise to the audience, so that was always part of the plan. The response has been very encouraging, and I’m happy that even a brief glimpse has got people talking,” Juyal tells SCREEN in an exclusive interview. While he’s shot only briefly for the film yet, the majority of his shoot will take place next year, once the dust settles on the juggernaut worldwide box office run of part 1, which has amassed around Rs 1500 crore within 14 days of release so far.

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Raghav Juyal on taking notes from Yash

While Juyal claims it’s too early to discuss the brief given to him by director Nitesh Tiwari for Ramayana Part 2, a part of his learning curve surely is watching and taking notes from the scene-stealing performance of Yash, also a co-producer under his banner Monster Mind Creations, as Ravana in Part 1. “Since Yash sir plays my father in the film, and he is Ravana, a character who is immensely powerful, proud, and confident, I feel those qualities naturally reflect in Meghanada as well. I want to bring that same sense of pride and confidence to the character, particularly the conviction of a prince who believes that nobody can defeat his father,” says Juyal.

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He also adds that his learnings from Yash would go beyond just this film, given the Kannada superstar has put his film industry on the world map with the unprecedented global success of his action thriller franchise, Prashanth Neel’s KGF. “Of course, there is so much to learn from Yash sir, not just for this role, but in life as well. There is a reason he is the boss, and there are so many things one can learn from him. So, absolutely, I will be taking notes from him,” says Juyal.