Raghav Juyal is dating Bhai Tera Star Hai co-star Niharika? Latest photos spark rumours 

Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal and influencer-actor Niharika NM have sparked dating rumours with their latest social media posts. After the duo shared a series of cosy pictures on Instagram on Monday, curious fans flooded the comments section, wondering whether they were confirming a romantic relationship or teasing their upcoming project, Bhai Tera Star Hai.

In the viral photos, Niharika is seen wearing a cosy red sweatshirt, while Raghav opted for a grey jacket. The duo kept the caption minimal, posting only a red heart and a star emoji. In the pictures, Raghav is seen embracing Niharika from behind as the two smile and blush.