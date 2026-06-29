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Raghav Juyal is dating Bhai Tera Star Hai co-star Niharika? Latest photos spark rumours
Bhai Tera Star Hai stars Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM have sparked dating rumours, after sharing romantic photos on social media.
Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal and influencer-actor Niharika NM have sparked dating rumours with their latest social media posts. After the duo shared a series of cosy pictures on Instagram on Monday, curious fans flooded the comments section, wondering whether they were confirming a romantic relationship or teasing their upcoming project, Bhai Tera Star Hai.
In the viral photos, Niharika is seen wearing a cosy red sweatshirt, while Raghav opted for a grey jacket. The duo kept the caption minimal, posting only a red heart and a star emoji. In the pictures, Raghav is seen embracing Niharika from behind as the two smile and blush.
ALSO READ | Raghav Juyal declares he’s making a five-storey bungalow as he arrives at Farah Khan’s house with a bodyguard: ‘Ab tu Nala Sopara ka nahi raha’
What intrigued fans were rapper-singer Raftaar and content creator Ashish Chanchlani’s comments under the post. Ashish dropped four evil eye emojis and Raftaar wrote, “Je baat laadle,” with three evil eye emojis. “Oh my God… crying, screaming, throwing up. I genuinely can’t process this. My heart is racing, my hands are shaking, and I’m smiling through happy tears. Raghav Juyal in a romantic role is everything I ever wanted,” a fan wrote.
“Masha Allah! I hope it’s not before the movie promotion stint. You both look awesome together,” a user commented. “Nooooo wayyyyyy sooooo unexpected,” a third comment read. “I really wanted see Raghav in love now that it become true, I am so happy for both of you, stay together in love always,” a well-wisher stated.
About Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM
Raghav Juyal and Niharika NM will soon appear together in the film Bhai Tera Star Hai, directed by Vivek B Agrawal. The movie also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Niki Walia, Vivan Bhatena, and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles. Earlier, the actor-dancer was rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill. However, they never confirmed the relationship.
On the work front, Raghav Juyal became an overnight sensation after featuring as a villain in the actioner Kill. The actor was last seen in Aryan Khan’s Netflix web series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood. He will next star in Nani-starrrer The Paradise. On the other hand, Niharika NM is a popular digital content creator, who marked her on-screen debut last year, with the Tamil black comedy Perusu.
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