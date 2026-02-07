Raghav Juyal cast as Meghanad in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana after Vikrant Massey’s exit

Raghav Juyal, who was last seen in Aryan Khan’s hit show The B**ds of Bollywood, has joined Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. According to a report in Variety, the actor will play the role of Meghanad (also referred to as Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana, in the film. The report states that he will feature in Ramayana: Part 2, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

The report also states that actor Vikrant Massey was earlier approached for the role. However, things didn’t work out with him, after which the makers approached Raghav, who readily agreed to be a part of the film. The actor is currently recovering from an injury and will join the film’s shooting once he recovers.