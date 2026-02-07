Raghav Juyal cast as Meghanad in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana after Vikrant Massey’s exit

Raghav Juyal will play the role of the eldest son of Ravana in Ramayana. He will feature in Ramayana: Part 2, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

By: Entertainment Desk
2 min readChennaiFeb 7, 2026 07:53 PM IST
Raghav JuyalRaghav Juyal to star in Ramayana.
Make us preferred source on Google

Raghav Juyal, who was last seen in Aryan Khan’s hit show The B**ds of Bollywood, has joined Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. According to a report in Variety, the actor will play the role of Meghanad (also referred to as Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana, in the film. The report states that he will feature in Ramayana: Part 2, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

The report also states that actor Vikrant Massey was earlier approached for the role. However, things didn’t work out with him, after which the makers approached Raghav, who readily agreed to be a part of the film. The actor is currently recovering from an injury and will join the film’s shooting once he recovers.

Meghanad is one of the key characters in the epic Ramayana. He plays a pivotal role in the battle between Ravana and Ram and is known to be a formidable warrior. He is also known for possessing the supernatural power to fight from the sky while concealing himself within the clouds. Meghanad defeated both Ram and Lakshman twice before he was eventually killed by Lakshman.

Other actors in the film include Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Goddess Sita, KGF star Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film also stars Lara Dutta (as Kaikeyi), Rakul Preet Singh (as Surpanakha), Arun Govil (as King Dashrath), Indira Krishnan (as Queen Kaushalya), Sheeba Chaddha (as Manthara), Adinath Kothare (as Bharat), and Kunal Kapoor (as Lord Indra), among others.

lso Read | The Ba***ds of Bollywood is Aryan Khan’s way of honouring the defiance that made Shah Rukh Khan a megastar

The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is bankrolled by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first part of the film is slated to hit theatres during the Diwali weekend this year.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ghooskhor Pandat
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Was Priyanka Chopra the OG Naagin? Ekta Kapoor reveals
Priyanka Chopra struggled in Hollywood after leaving an established Bollywood career, says her manager
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India has agreed to grant greater market access through elimination or reduction of tariffs for some American farm produce.
What India has really given on agriculture in India-US trade deal
Bengal TMC Partha Chatterjee
Curious case of ex-Mamata aide out on bail: Is Partha Chatterjee set for a comeback?
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Cat opens door for owner
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
coffee
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Must Read
India vs USA Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Cricket Score
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
T20 World Cup: Globetrotting Rashid Khan's cricketing paradox – can call many places his home, but still dreaming of playing in Afghanistan
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in action. (Afghanistan cricket board)
‘India’s semiconductor ecosystem expanding rapidly, talent pipeline to drive growth’: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Qualcomm’s design centre in Bengaluru during the announcement of the company’s 2 nm semiconductor design tape-out. (ExpressI Image/ Qualcomm)
Nasa approves iPhones for Spaceflight after years of tech restrictions
Nasa
WhatsApp is getting an Instagram-inspired ‘Close Friends’ update
The newly spotted WhatsApp feature is similar to how Instagram's close friends list.
The ultimate caffeine trail: Six Indian cities every coffee lover must visit
coffee
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement