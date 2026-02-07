Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Raghav Juyal cast as Meghanad in Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana after Vikrant Massey’s exit
Raghav Juyal will play the role of the eldest son of Ravana in Ramayana. He will feature in Ramayana: Part 2, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.
Raghav Juyal, who was last seen in Aryan Khan’s hit show The B**ds of Bollywood, has joined Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana. According to a report in Variety, the actor will play the role of Meghanad (also referred to as Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana, in the film. The report states that he will feature in Ramayana: Part 2, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.
The report also states that actor Vikrant Massey was earlier approached for the role. However, things didn’t work out with him, after which the makers approached Raghav, who readily agreed to be a part of the film. The actor is currently recovering from an injury and will join the film’s shooting once he recovers.
Meghanad is one of the key characters in the epic Ramayana. He plays a pivotal role in the battle between Ravana and Ram and is known to be a formidable warrior. He is also known for possessing the supernatural power to fight from the sky while concealing himself within the clouds. Meghanad defeated both Ram and Lakshman twice before he was eventually killed by Lakshman.
Other actors in the film include Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Goddess Sita, KGF star Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The film also stars Lara Dutta (as Kaikeyi), Rakul Preet Singh (as Surpanakha), Arun Govil (as King Dashrath), Indira Krishnan (as Queen Kaushalya), Sheeba Chaddha (as Manthara), Adinath Kothare (as Bharat), and Kunal Kapoor (as Lord Indra), among others.
The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is bankrolled by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first part of the film is slated to hit theatres during the Diwali weekend this year.
