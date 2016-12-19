Raees: Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila look is out and Shah Rukh Khan’s a fan, see pic

Sunny Leone shared her first look from Raees’ Laila Main Laila, which will be her first project with one of the biggest superstars of India. Sunny Leone shared her first look from Raees’ Laila Main Laila, which will be her first project with one of the biggest superstars of India.

With every passing day, the craze for the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Raees seems to be reaching its zenith and the slight glimpse of Sunny Leone dancing to the retreaded tunes of Laila Main Laila is making us even more impatient. Sunny Leone’s first look from Raees’ special song released today and she looked as glamorous as ever. Being a part of a superstar’s film is a big deal, even if it is for an item song. This was Sunny Leone’s first team work with one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood.

“Absolutely awesome @RamSampathOMGM & the ebullient @SunnyLeone r bringing bak a blast from the past #Lailaaaraheehai,” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted while sharing the picture of his Raees teammate.

“Gracefully Laila. Ayegi.. nachayegi,” said Rahul Dholakia, the director of the film.

An excited Sunny Leone also wrote a tweet marking a beginning of a new journey in her career.

“Proud to be part of Laila Main Laila @RaeesTheFilm.Journey has just begun. #Aa Rahi Hoon! @IAmSRK @ritesh_sid @rahuldholakia @FarOutAkhtar,” Sunny Leone tweeted.

Absolutely awesome @RamSampathOMGM & the ebullient @SunnyLeone r bringing bak a blast from the past #Lailaaaraheehai pic.twitter.com/cMWUaRSsHG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 19, 2016

Shah Rukh will be seen playing the role of an illegal liquor dealer. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Mahira Khan.

