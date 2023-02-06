Raees director lauds Shah Rukh Khan for his grace during Aryan Khan fiasco: ‘Not a joke when you see your son going to jail…’

Raees director Rahul Dholakia is a big Shah Rukh Khan supporter. The filmmaker always has kind words to say about the superstar, and was one of his most vocal supporters on social media when Khan was going through a troubled period after his son Aryan was named in a drug bust case in 2021.

In a recent interview, Rahul lauded Shah Rukh for being calm throughout that period and then finally speaking through his work. SRK’s comeback vehicle Pathaan has emerged as a blockbuster success.

Speaking about the same, the director told journalist Faridoon Shahryar, “Look at the s**t he has gone through recently, it is not a joke when you see your son going to jail for no fault, the humiliation you have to face, and we, the entire media, are so shameless and ruthless as a society. We are so ready to pounce on. It is not easy to stand up to all this. I would tweet about anything that was unjust to him and his family, but Shah Rukh himself didn’t say a word. He was so calm throughout all that. And then to do a film, and let us give credit to Aditya Chopra, the guy is the producer of the film. He has chosen and stuck with a name like Pathaan. Hats off to them, and to director Siddharth Anand.”

Rahul was also asked about his previous collaboration with Khan, and whether the actor ever tries to dominate the filming process. Dholakia said, “I don’t think so, I like to ask people who are shooting with me…’How does it feel, do you like it?’ Shah Rukh never said ‘do it like this.’ There never was any kind of imposition.”

Rahul Dholakia and Shah Rukh Khan had worked together in Raees, which had done well at the box office. The 2017 film also starred Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.