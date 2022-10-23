scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Radhika Madan wraps filming of Soorarai Pottru remake: ‘Can’t wait to see you at the movies’

Starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan, the remake of Soorarai Pottru is being directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Suriya-starrer original.

Radhika Madan will share screen space with Akshay Kumar in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru.

Actor Radhika Madan has concluded the shooting for the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru.

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, the remake is being directed by Sudha Kongara, who also helmed the Suriya-starrer original, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in November 2020.

Radhika Madan took to her Instagram stories on Saturday night and posted a photo from the set of the yet-untitled film.

“It’s a wrap for project no. 5 of this year! It’s been a beautiful beautiful year guys. Can’t wait to see you at the movies,” the 27-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

Radhika Madan also tagged Akshay Kumar and director Sudha Kongara in her post.

Also Read |Suriya gets nostalgic after shooting a cameo for Akshay Kumar’s Soorarai Pottru remake: ‘Enjoyed every minute…’

Soorarai Pottru (Praise the brave) revolved around Nedumaaran Rajangam, or Maara, who sets out to make the common man fly and in the process takes on the world’s most capital intensive industry with the help of his family, friends and sheer will power. It was partly inspired by events from the life of Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath.

Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment and 2D Entertainment led by Suriya, Jyothika Sadanah and Rajsekar Pandian are partnering on the Hindi film.

Advertisement

Suriya, who recently won the National Award for best actor for his performance in the Tamil movie, will appear in the Hindi remake in a cameo role.

First published on: 23-10-2022 at 05:18:59 pm
Next Story

UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement