Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal to romance in Dinesh Vijan’s Shiddat

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan has announced his next, a love story, titled Shiddat. The film will bring together actors Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty. While Radhika will share screen space with Sunny, Mohit is paired opposite Diana. The film will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh and will be shot across London, Paris and Punjab.

Shiddat is said to have two parallel tracks focusing on the journey of both the couples. Written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan, with dialogues by Dheeraj, the film marks Radhika’s second collaboration with Dinesh after Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 hit Hindi Medium. Diana was launched by Dinesh in Cocktail (2012).

Commenting on his latest project, Dinesh Vijan said in a statement, “In our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it is difficult to imagine the lengths people would go for it. Shiddat is not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn’t usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it- that’s Shiddat.”

Earlier, Dinesh has presented films like Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi. He is currently busy with the sequel to his 2017 film Hindi Medium.

Sunny Kaushal is currently shooting for Sneha Taurani’s directorial debut Bhangra Paa Le and also has Kabir Khan’s sports drama ‘83 in his kitty. Mohit made his debut with Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Shiddat is expected to release in 2020.