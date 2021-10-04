Radhika Madan says she hopes to live up to the script of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey

Actor Radhika Madan is thrilled to collaborate with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for his upcoming production Kuttey and hopes she is able to do justice with her role in the caper-thriller.

Backed by Vishal Bhardwaj and filmmaker Luv Ranjan, Kuttey marks the directorial debut of the former’s son Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film is written by the father-son duo.

Also Read | Radhika Madan credits working with Vishal Bhardwaj and Vasan Bala for a strong foundation

Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who has completed his bachelors in filmmaking from the School Of Visual Arts, New York, has assisted his father on projects like 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Pataakha, which starred Madan.

“Vishal sir is family. I have spent so much time with Aasmaan during Pataakha. I kind of feel proud that he is making his debut now. He has done such a fabulous job with the script. I just hope I am able to live up to that script, perform it as beautifully as it is written,” Madan told PTI.

Kuttey also features Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Radhika Madan, 26, said she was both excited and nervous to share screen space with such a great cast.

“Not just because it is my second film with Vishal sir but it is also Aasmaan’s debut. I would give my heart and soul to it. He has worked extremely hard. And the casting is also… I am so pumped and scared, thinking, ‘How will I perform in front of all those people!’ It’s nerve-racking but so exciting,” she added.

The film is in the pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors by the end of 2021. Kuttey is presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Radhika Madan is currently seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s romantic drama Shiddat, co-starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.