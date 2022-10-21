scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Radhika Madan’s Sanaa set for world premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Sanaa is a relationship drama about a headstrong and ambitious woman (Radhika Madan), who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma.

Radhika MadanRadhika Madan from the sets of Sanaa. (Photo: radhikamadan/Instagram)

Actor Radhika Madan-starrer Sanaa will have its world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the makers announced Friday. Described as a social-drama, the movie is written and directed by Sudhanshu Saria of Loev fame. He has also produced the film through his banner Four Line Entertainment.

Sanaa is the only Indian film competing for The Grand Prix for Best Film award at the festival this year, as per a press release from the makers. The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, touted as one of the largest in Northern Europe, will be held from November 11 to 27 in Estonia’s capital city Tallinn.

Also Read |Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan to star in Happy Teachers’ Day

Saria has been regularly attending the festival since his directorial debut, the indie road romantic drama Loev (2015), premiered at Talinn in the first feature competition category.

His short film Knock Knock Knock, a psychological thriller, had its European premiere at Tallinn in 2019 in the Homecoming section. The director had also served on the juries for the first features and the Estonian film competition sections of the 20th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environmentPremium
Why the Ram Setu debate has ignored both mythology and environment
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...Premium
When a ghost gets a voice, the absurd tell Sri Lanka’s real stories of lo...
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A lesson in how not to measure hunger
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime MinisterPremium
Five reasons why Liz Truss was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister

“Going to Tallinn is like going back home. Tallinn is the birthplace of my cinema. I’m grateful to the festival for inviting Sanaa into the main competition this time, a category that has previously screened so many auteurs I admire.

“I can’t wait to see how European audiences react to our modern, quintessentially Indian film and to Radhika Madan in particular who has turned in a performance for the ages in the lead part,” Saria said in a statement.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Sanaa is a relationship drama about a headstrong and ambitious woman (Radhika), who is fighting an internal battle due to unresolved trauma.

Advertisement

The movie also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania, Nikhil Khurana and Navneet Nishan in pivotal roles.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 01:04:53 pm
Next Story

Android 13 and iOS 16 are not all that different: A look at four common features

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra kenya
Screenshots from Priyanka Chopra’s Kenya visit
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement