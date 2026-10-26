Radhika Madan recalls working with Irrfan in Angrezi Medium: ‘Never stopped being a student’

In an exclusive interview, Radhika Madan spoke about collaborating with Shakun Batra for Lust Stories 3. She also reflected on her experiences of working with Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
6 min readMumbaiOct 26, 2026 08:42 PM IST
Radhika Madan on Irrfan KhanRadhika Madan on working with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. (Photos: Radhika Madan, Irrfan Khan/Instagram)
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Actress Radhika Madan recently featured in Shakun Batra’s short film in Lust Stories 3. In the film, Radhika stars opposite Ali Fazal, with the two portraying a couple navigating the complexities of modern marriage, with intimacy at the heart of the story. Amid mixed reactions to the short film, Radhika spoke to SCREEN about working with Shakun Batra, filming intimate scenes and the protocols followed on set. She also revisited her experiences of working with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium and Akshay Kumar in Sarfira.

Radhika Madan on Lust Stories 3

Collaborating with Shakun Batra was always on Radhika Madan’s bucket list, and Lust Stories 3 came as a dream come true for the young actress. “It was amazing to work with Shakun. He was on my list of top 10 directors that you dream of working with. It was so easy to work with him. He is so effortless, and his writing is phenomenal. He creates a beautiful environment on set and just lets you be. He doesn’t impose an emotion on his actors. It was creatively satisfying. Relationships are his arena. Shakun develops his female characters really well. The most beautiful part about the story was that it brought a woman’s desire to light. There was a beautiful balance. both were pretty flawed and had their love languages. They gave their all. I loved how nobody was a villain,” Radhika shared.

Also Read: Radhika Madan says she fought for her role in Angrezi Medium, shot with ‘nakli Irrfan Khan’: ‘It was the year of star kids, Homi Adajania was irritated’

 

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A post shared by Radhikka Madan (@radhikkamadan) 

She also spoke about how the intimate scenes in Lust Stories 3 were filmed. “We had an intimacy coordinator. So because of that, what happens is that before going on the set, you develop a sense of trust with your co-actor and the director. It is a fully choreographed thing, like a dance performance. So there are no surprises on the day of the shoot. There is no improvisation on the day of the shoot. Everything is decided. Where you can place your hand, how you’re going to move, what’s going to happen – everything is pre-decided. That sense of safety that is created beforehand is something which is very important for films like these. The introduction of intimacy coordinators in our industry has really helped everybody out. It makes you shoot the scenes faster. There’s a sense of trust; there is less inhibition. And it’s very technical.”

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Radhika Madan recalls working with Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar

Beyond discussing her experience on Lust Stories 3, Radhika Madan also looked back on her early years in Bollywood, particularly her experience of working with Irrfan Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Radhika worked with Irrfan Khan in the 2020 film Angrezi Medium. Talking about the experience, Radhika shared, “I was too young to soak everything in at the time. I was so much under pressure to perform well that I blocked the factor of working with Irrfan Khan. Otherwise, I would have been in awe, and I wouldn’t look at him like my father. So sometimes, when I think about it, it helped me perform my character well, but selfishly, as an actor, I feel that I let go of that opportunity to fully get to know him, to understand him, and just to get some suggestions and ideas.”

 

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A post shared by Radhikka Madan (@radhikkamadan) 

Also Read | Radhika Madan recalls working ’56 hours non-stop’ in TV industry, says she did 7 films simultaneously to buy house in Mumbai

“But I quietly learned by observing him a lot. The way he treated all the actors. I was much younger than him, and he gave me the respect of asking me how I see the scene. And I used to look left and right, wondering, is he asking me? Like, why would Irrfan Khan ask me, ‘How are you looking at the scene?’ That respect he gave me really made me believe in myself and instilled a sense of inner confidence that I still carry with me. He never stopped being a student on set and in life,” the actress added.

Radhika Madan also recalled working with Akshay Kumar in Sarfira. She shared, “I am an actor who asks for a lot of takes, even though the director has said that they’ve got it. So I remember he used to make side bets with the ADs that she’s gonna ask for one more take. I saw money being exchanged when I asked for one more take. But he’s very disciplined; he’s at it in every project. I really got inspired by him. He also knows how to perform a scene most honestly and seriously, but also has fun along with that. At that time, I was such a serious actor. I learned from him that you can also have fun along the process.”

 

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A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 

Lastly, Radhika Madan opened up about her upcoming projects. “I have a film with Maddock called Rumi Ki Sharafat. And there’s another film called Sana that has done festival rounds and won a few international awards. That also might come out at the end of this year. Rumi Ki Sharafat is a proper comedy film. It’s something that I’ve never done. Sana is a drama. Both are very close to my heart. And I can’t wait for thse to come out.”

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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