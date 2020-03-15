Radhika Madan is ‘speechless’ after receiving letter from Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan hailedvRadhika Madan’s performance in Angrezi Medium. (Photo: Radhika Madan/Instagram) Amitabh Bachchan hailedvRadhika Madan’s performance in Angrezi Medium. (Photo: Radhika Madan/Instagram)

Radhika Madan has left Amitabh Bachchan impressed with her performance in Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan in the lead. The actor received a letter from Bachchan, which has left her ‘speechless’ and ‘overwhelmed.’

Sharing the letter on Instagram, Radhika wrote, “I dont know what to say or write..I’m speechless and so so so overwhelmed! @amitabhbachchan sir its an honor to receive this. I always used to imagine my door bell ringing after my film’s release and a person standing outside saying “Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai” and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn’t faint when I actually received it. I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary-eyed, in gratitude. Thank you for making my dream come true Sir. It has motivated me to work even harder and entertain my audience with even more honest performances. #AngreziMedium 14.3.2020″

Amitabh Bachchan in his appreciation post mentioned, “I write to you with the greatest of admiration for your work in ‘Angrezi Medium.’ I saw the film yesterday and just could not resist writing to you. What a mature and balanced performance you have given. Prosperity and success to you.”

The Homi Adajania directorial, which is a sequel to the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium, also stars Kareena Kapoor and Deepak Dobriyal. The film released on March 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd