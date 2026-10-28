Radhika Apte says South casts North Indian actresses as they’re fair: ‘Won’t promote that’

Actress Radhika Apte has effortlessly juggled between Hindi and South cinema, and the actress has also explored the OTT space. After 2019, Radhika seems to have cut ties with films down South due to a clash of sensibilities. Now, as Radhika Apte gears up to appear in Netflix’s period crime thriller Akka, the actress spoke to News 18 about how she didn’t agree to certain practices down South. Taking a stand for South actresses, Radhika called out producers for casting ‘fairer’ actresses from North India in their projects.

In 2010, Radhika Apte forayed into South cinema with the Telugu-Hindi film Rakta Charitra; she then went on to star in Vetri Selvan, Lion, and Kabali. Radhika’s last outing down South was with Chithiram Pesuthadi 2 in 2019. After that, Radhika has been away from South Indian cinema. Explaining why she has maintained her distance in all these years, the actress cited a clash of sensibilities as a reason and said in a recent interview, “I could be wrong, but in my perception, North Indian actresses were cast down South because they were fairer. I’m not fair. I wonder why they wouldn’t cast South Indian actresses in South Indian films and get North Indian actresses instead! And here, they want foreigners. We tend to do that.”

Also Read: Radhika Apte says early days on a South Indian film set were ‘traumatic’: ‘I wouldn’t want any woman in that position’

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“I didn’t want to promote that. Women down south are absolutely beautiful, talented and amazing, who know the language really well. They’re excellent performers. I think they should get cast in South films rather than people coming from Bombay, who can’t speak a word in that language and get their voices dubbed by others. I wasn’t very much in favour of all that,” Radhika added.

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She also addressed the language barriers and said, “If there’s a part that has to be performed by a particular actress because of a certain reason, then I understand. But then, language also became a big barrier for me; there was a point when I didn’t believe so, and I thought I could perform in any language. I went on to do films across seven different languages. You don’t want to just think of your lines. If you forget your lines and want to do something in the situation, you need to know the language first. Since I didn’t speak those languages, I figured I couldn’t do justice to those films.”

Radhika Apte on South Cinema’s ‘informal setting’

A few years back, Radhika had called Telugu cinema ‘deeply patriarchal and male-dominated’. Last year, during a conversation on SCREEN’s CreatorXCreator, Radhika had said, “Some of the films that I did, I had a really difficult time on those sets. I remember there was this one time where I was the only woman on set. We were shooting in this small town. They wanted to add more padding to my bum and breasts. They were like, ‘Amma, more padding!’ I said, ‘How much more padding?’ (laughs). How much rounder would you make somebody?”

She added, “I was the only woman! I had no manager. I had no agent. My team was all men because they’d given me the role. They said, ‘No, you’re not allowed to get your own team.’” Radhika also recalled them cracking lewd jokes about women on set. “I never, ever want to be put in that situation again because I’ll cry. It was actually traumatic. I wouldn’t want any woman to be in that position,” Radhika added.

Sharing a fresh take in her recent interview, Radhika said she focuses on the better aspects of the set for a South film now. She said, “I did my last South film ten years back. And what I recollect is that things were a bit more informal there. A lot of things happened out of dosti. They were very soft and kind. They would tell me, ‘You’re like family now.’ They treated you as though you were their sister. But that would mean that I would also have to do things out of favour. That would become a problem. But it was also nice because you felt you could go and chat with them.”

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Radhika’s latest series, Akka, also stars Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role. It releases on Netflix India on 30th October.