Radhika Apte says she was told to get ‘lots of jobs’ on her body and face: ‘I am sick and tired of people…’

Actor Radhika Apte said in an interview that she isn’t in favour of body augmentation and botox, and that she would like to age naturally. As someone who didn’t colour her hair for 30 years, she said, she cannot wrap her head around the kind of procedures many people in her industry get done on themselves.

But that doesn’t mean that she wasn’t told to go under the knife either. She told Film Companion that when she started, she was told to get all kinds of ‘jobs’ done, but it only made her angrier.

She said, “I had that pressure before. When I was new, I was told to do lots of jobs on my body and face. First meeting I had, I was told to change my nose. Second meeting I had I was told to get a boob job. Then that continued, then I was told to do something to my legs, then something to my jaw, and something to refill somewhere here (points to her cheeks) then botox. Like, it took me 30 years to color my hair. I’m not going to get even an injection. It just put me off. I never felt pressurised by it. In fact, I felt angrier and in fact all of that helped me actually love my body even more because I was like ‘I love my body.’”

Radhika recalled a friend who’d had botox done ask her what her problem with the procedure was. She said that she doesn’t want to arrest ageing, because that is unnatural. “I’m just a bit sick and tired of people constantly doing that and which is why it doesn’t affect me. I mean it affects me, but it doesn’t affect me in the way that I would like to do it ever,” she said.

Radhika is best known for hits such as Badlapur, Pad Man, Kabali and Andhadhun. On streaming, she has appeared in the series Sacred Games, Ghoul and OK Computer, and in films such as Raat Akeli Hai and the upcoming Forensic. After that, she will be seen in the Vikram Vedha remake, and in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Shantaram.