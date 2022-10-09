scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Radhika Apte on working with Hrithik Roshan, long-distance marriage with Benedict Taylor: ‘It’s really hard but…’

Radhika Apte has returned to the big screen with her latest feature Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

radhika apteRadhika Apte got married to British musician Benedict Taylor in 2012. (Photo: Radhika Apte/Instagram)

Actor Radhika Apte, who has been married for a decade now, feels the key to make a relationship work is to infuse it with absolute independence. Radhika has been married to British musician Benedict Taylor. They both were in a long-distance marriage, from 2012 till 2020, when the pandemic happened.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Radhika, who is now majorly based out of London and was recently in India to promote her latest Vikram Vedha, opened about her marriage and said, “long distance relationship is really hard”, but a couple can find a way to make it work with love and if they are on the same page.

 

“I had a long-distance marriage till COVID happened. Now we are spending so much time together, it is marriage chapter two! In the beginning, it was so sad to be away, it was really heartbreaking. Now again I think, ‘Oh my God I won’t be able to see him for a bit’ that really hurts me. But we are trying to spend more time now,” she said.

The actor said her takeaway from successful relationships is that one should be comfortable with who they are and only when they accept themselves truly can they be accepting of their partners.

“Long distance relationship is really hard. But if you want to make it work, you can make it work. We made it work; I don’t know how. We wanted the same thing, loved each other’s company. Giving each other freedom is the most important thing. And giving yourself freedom- to change, think differently, want whatever you want. To accept yourself of who you are and then you’ll accept the other person. That’s something I have learnt about any successful relationship,” she added.

On the work front, Radhika’s latest feature Vikram Vedha released on September 30. The film, headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, featured her as a lawyer. During the interview, when she was asked what she loves about Hrithik, Radhika said, “His dedication to fitness.”

Vikram Vedha, a remake of 2017 Tamil actioner of the same name, has been helmed by Pushkar-Gaythri, who also directed the original. The film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake has Saif reprising Madhavan’s role, while Hrithik steps into Vijay’s character.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 11:39:14 am
