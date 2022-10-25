scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

Radhika Apte on hostile Ram Gopal Varma set and turning down sex comedies post Badlapur: ‘I’ve no problem…’

Radhika Apte was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan thriller Vikram Vedha, in which she played a lawyer.

radhika apteRadhika Apte worked with Ram Gopal Varma on Rakta Charitra. (Photo: Radhika/Instagram)

Radhika Apte, who was last seen in the Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan actioner Vikram Vedha, recently spoke about being choosy about her projects, and having been burnt in the past for making wrong decisions.

When asked about working with Satya director Ram Gopal Varma on 2010 release Rakta Charitra, Radhika told Bollywood Hungama, “Some experiences are not very good, because you don’t get along with the vision of the filmmaker, or the story is not very good.” This is not the first time Radhika has opened up about her experience of working with the filmmaker. In an earlier interview with the same publication, Radhika had shared that she did not have a great time collaborating with RGV.

Also Read |Radhika Apte says she was told to get ‘lots of jobs’ on her body and face: ‘I am sick and tired of people…’

“Having said that, I am a big Ram Gopal Varma fan, especially of Rangeela and Satya. I was excited about the opportunity to learn from him on set. And while we, as a team, did have fun, the culture of favoritism and exploitation (of time) was prevalent. I was naive at the time so I didn’t say much but this episode made me realise the importance of having my time respected. I learned to put my foot down,” Radhika had said earlier.

The actor then went on to add that post Badlapur, she was offered multiple sex comedies, which she ended up turning down, stating, “Couple of sex comedies were offered to me after Badlapur. I have no problem with sex comedies, Hunterrr could be called a sex comedy as well, the film doesn’t have to have a single genre, but the kind of sex comedies we have had in the past can be very derogatory to women. I don’t like (that) humour, so I don’t do it,” Radhika signed off.

First published on: 25-10-2022 at 07:40:22 pm
