Radhika Apte was ‘hounded’ to shoot action in innerwear: ‘Intimacy coordinators are fired’

Actress Radhika Apte has always been very vocal about her experiences in the film industry. Recently, during the promotion of her upcoming show Akka, Radhika once again opened up about an untoward incident she faced while working on a film. Talking to News 18, Radhika recalled working on an action film where she was asked to shoot in underwear; she even recalled seeing intimacy coordinators get fired for taking a stand against such demands.

During the interview, Radhika Apte recalled shooting for a film where she was expected to perform some action sequences in underwear. The actress shared, “They told me, ‘Can you wear a shirt without the bra and keep the buttons open’. I told them to think about physics a little; when I am doing action… so, yes, that did happen.”

Also Read: ‘Action scene in innerwear?’: Radhika Apte exposes absurd requests from filmmakers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Sharing her views on how actresses are often expected to titillate their audience even while performing action scenes, Radhika shared, “My views are a little different; when I am signing the part, tell me very clearly what is your vision for the character. Don’t tell me this two days before the scene; that’s where the problem lies. If you have written a character who is mostly naked in the film for whatever vision, I will sign knowing exactly what I am supposed to do. If you negotiate with me two days before the scene, hound me about wearing them, that becomes genuinely difficult and frustrating. That conversation just kept going on for two weeks; they asked me, ‘Will you show this one? Should you show that?’ It was absolutely traumatizing; it’s genuinely very depressing.”

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Radhika also spoke about intimacy coordinators being stuck in such situations

While there are intimacy coordinators on sets who follow protocols for scenes that require nudity or intimacy, Radhika shared how they suffer when producers make such demands. She said, “You want to show nudity, that’s fine, but tell me what you want right from the beginning. Why are there last-minute surprises? It is so amazing that now we have intimacy coordinators, but they are also hired by the producers. If they stand by the actors, I have seen them get fired. It’s not an easy situation. Although their presence has made a lot of difference, it hasn’t always protected us because either they are fired, or they change their tune because they have to, or they stand by it and still nothing really happens; you get hounded anyway. You cannot get an intimacy coordinator who you like.”

Radhika also clarified that this is not usually the case in the industry; it’s a one-off situation. “Most people are not like that; this happened on one set out of 10; nine sets treat me extremely well with complete respect. But that one still happens, and the problem is you still cannot talk about it openly. I am still not able to tell you the name. Going home, I feel: When will I be able to speak out? That’s the problem, and I don’t know the answer.”

In September, Radhika had also spoken about this incident during an interview with Zoom. She had said, “In the beginning, I had done about four or five films where I was entirely nude. A lot of people used to think, ‘She will do.’ There was a set where they were like, ‘Can you do this action sequence? What if you don’t put the buttons on?’ I said, ‘It’s an action sequence. Then the shirt will move na, right? Basic physics.’ They were like, ‘What if you do it with just the bra and underwear?’ I was like, ‘What are you trying to make me do?’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

The actress who recently starred in Lust Stories 3, also spoke about men being nervous while shooting intimate scenes. In an interview with Filmfare last month, the actress said, “My generation of men and yours also, whenever they had to do intimate scenes, a lot of attention is given to women, obviously at the moment, because there’s a change that needs to happen. That should be there. And I can literally hear their heart beating faster from nervousness. The vulnerability and nervousness in their bodies and minds are real.”