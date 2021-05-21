Radhika Apte says she felt ‘exploited’ on Ram Gopal Varma’s Rakht Charitra, was refused pay during Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi

Radhika Apte is an actor par excellence and has been recognised as an impressive performer ever since her early days in movies. In a recent interview with Grazia, Radhika went down memory lane and spoke about the days when she felt exploited on the set of Rakht Charitra and was refused any pay for Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi.

Radhika spoke about working with Ram Gopal Varma on Rakht Charitra and shared that she “felt very exploited because I wasn’t getting paid much.” “They told me I’d be doing one film but then they made me shoot in Tamil and Telugu as well,” she added.

The Sacred Games actor recalled working with director Mahesh Manjrekar on Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, which was her first-ever film experience. “They said they couldn’t afford to pay me and asked me to do it for free. When on set, I realised that even the child artists were being paid,” she shared. She described the production house’s behaviour as “absolutely obnoxious.”

But things were dramatically different on the sets of Shor in the City. Radhika shared that when she did Raj & DK’s film Shor in the City, she was amazed by the team. She shared, “I auditioned with the scene in which Tilak (played by Tusshar Kapoor) asks Sapna (my character) whether she can read. It’s one of the very few scenes I’ve auditioned for and gotten the part, so I clearly remember it. It was a three-day gig with a cool pay-off of INR 72,000.” Radhika shared that she was later called back by the makers “as they wanted Sapna to have a meatier part in the film.”

Radhika Apte has since been known for her roles in films like Parched, Badlapur, Manjhi, Andhadhun, Pad Man among many others. In the web space, she has appeared in shows like Sacred Games, Ghoul and most recently OK Computer. She will soon be seen in the film Mrs Undercover.