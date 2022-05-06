scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 06, 2022
Must Read

Radhika Apte disses ‘ridiculous’ rapid-fire interviews: ‘What are we, teenagers?’

Radhika Apte invited fans inside her Mumbai house, where she was quizzed about Gen Z lingo and participated in a rapid-fire round.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 6, 2022 2:09:32 pm
Radhika Apte will next be seen in Vikram Vedha.

Radhika Apte learned some Gen Z slang and dissed rapid-fire interview rounds in a new video posted by Brut India. While the title of the video — Inside Radhika Apte’s Mumbai Home — might sound like the actor is going to give fans a tour of her house, it’s really just a collection of conversations and quirky segments.

Radhika did, however, talk a little bit about her house, and recalled living in a Lokhandwala house with other tenants in her early days in the industry. She said that she’d survive on Rs 10,000 per month during that time. “Three of us shared a one-bedroom,” she said, “and then, I just used to crash on people’s sofas. But yes, Rs 10k on a good month.” She said that one can ‘live fairly decently’ on that amount. “You just have to take buses and whatever, and cook at home. Even if you order something, there was enough.”

Also read |Radhika Apte says she felt ‘exploited’ on RGV’s Rakht Charitra, was refused pay during Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi

Later, Radhika participated in a game where she was quizzed on Gen Z slang, and then, took part in a rapid-fire round of questions. Afterwards, she said, “Normally, what happens is people on rapid-fire ask you some ridiculous questions. Like this person or that person? You can’t choose from two actors you’ve worked with. What is this, what are we, teenagers?”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Radhika initially appeared in a string of regional language films before breaking out in Bollywood with hits such as Pad Man and Andhadhun. She also appeared in the first season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, and then in Ghoul and Raat Akeli Hai. She will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and the Apple TV+ series Shantaram.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 6, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send noticesPremium
Tax reassessment: I-T has 30 days to send notices
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies meanPremium
Explained: What changes to J&K constituencies mean
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...Premium
Explained: Interest rates hiked, but equities may do well when inflation ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

summer releases
From Jayeshbhai Jordaar to MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 8 exciting new summer releases

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement