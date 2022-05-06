Radhika Apte disses ‘ridiculous’ rapid-fire interviews: ‘What are we, teenagers?’

Radhika Apte learned some Gen Z slang and dissed rapid-fire interview rounds in a new video posted by Brut India. While the title of the video — Inside Radhika Apte’s Mumbai Home — might sound like the actor is going to give fans a tour of her house, it’s really just a collection of conversations and quirky segments.

Radhika did, however, talk a little bit about her house, and recalled living in a Lokhandwala house with other tenants in her early days in the industry. She said that she’d survive on Rs 10,000 per month during that time. “Three of us shared a one-bedroom,” she said, “and then, I just used to crash on people’s sofas. But yes, Rs 10k on a good month.” She said that one can ‘live fairly decently’ on that amount. “You just have to take buses and whatever, and cook at home. Even if you order something, there was enough.”

Later, Radhika participated in a game where she was quizzed on Gen Z slang, and then, took part in a rapid-fire round of questions. Afterwards, she said, “Normally, what happens is people on rapid-fire ask you some ridiculous questions. Like this person or that person? You can’t choose from two actors you’ve worked with. What is this, what are we, teenagers?”

Radhika initially appeared in a string of regional language films before breaking out in Bollywood with hits such as Pad Man and Andhadhun. She also appeared in the first season of Netflix’s Sacred Games, and then in Ghoul and Raat Akeli Hai. She will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and the Apple TV+ series Shantaram.