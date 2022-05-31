scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Must Read

Radhika Apte says she felt depressed when her roles were taken by those who ‘look a certain way’: ‘The image of sexy…’

Radhika Apte opened up about how she was starting to feel depressed before the pandemic when other actors took away roles that she was interested in.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2022 9:47:51 pm
radhika apteRadhika Apte spoke about feeling depressed in the early days of the pandemic. (Photo: Radhika Apte/Instagram)

Radhika Apte, who has appeared in films like Padman, Andhadhun and Parched among others, recently opened up about losing out on roles right before the pandemic. Radhika said that she was losing out on roles to people who had done a lot of cosmetic procedures and were creating a uniform kind of look for female actors which upset her quite a bit.

Talking to Hauterrfly, Radhika said, “Recently, I did feel depressed before Covid-19. I was a bit depressed because I just realised that a lot of work that I wanted to do was going away to people who had done a lot of jobs (points to face). And they looked a certain way. The image of sexy was just that.”

Also Read |Panchayat director Deepak Kumar Mishra confirms season 3, talks about the death scene: ‘We needed something drastic’

The actor added that the pressure of younger actors coming in and taking over was also taking a toll. “Or you know, younger people were taking things so that’s when I actually felt depressed,” she said.

Radhika Apte has been quite vocal about actors getting surgeries to look a certain way and has always maintained that she wants to allow her body to age in a natural way. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Radhika said, “What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies.” The Sacred Games actor added that those who talk about body positivity, undergo surgeries themselves. “I am a bit tired of that and find it very challenging.”

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key – May 31, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Kareem’s’ to Jaganna...Premium
UPSC Key – May 31, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Kareem’s’ to Jaganna...
In Rajya Sabha list, BJP sticks to OBC-Dalit winning formulaPremium
In Rajya Sabha list, BJP sticks to OBC-Dalit winning formula
Siddaramaiah interview: ‘If polls held for local bodies without OBC...Premium
Siddaramaiah interview: ‘If polls held for local bodies without OBC...
Newsmaker | Iqbal Singh Chahal: Lauded for Mumbai’s Covid fightback...Premium
Newsmaker | Iqbal Singh Chahal: Lauded for Mumbai’s Covid fightback...
More Premium Stories >>

Radhika will next be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone Cannes 2022 looks
Cannes 2022: All of Deepika Padukone’s red carpet looks. Which is your favourite?
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
May 31: Latest News
Advertisement