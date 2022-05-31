Radhika Apte says she felt depressed when her roles were taken by those who ‘look a certain way’: ‘The image of sexy…’

Radhika Apte, who has appeared in films like Padman, Andhadhun and Parched among others, recently opened up about losing out on roles right before the pandemic. Radhika said that she was losing out on roles to people who had done a lot of cosmetic procedures and were creating a uniform kind of look for female actors which upset her quite a bit.

Talking to Hauterrfly, Radhika said, “Recently, I did feel depressed before Covid-19. I was a bit depressed because I just realised that a lot of work that I wanted to do was going away to people who had done a lot of jobs (points to face). And they looked a certain way. The image of sexy was just that.”

The actor added that the pressure of younger actors coming in and taking over was also taking a toll. “Or you know, younger people were taking things so that’s when I actually felt depressed,” she said.

Radhika Apte has been quite vocal about actors getting surgeries to look a certain way and has always maintained that she wants to allow her body to age in a natural way. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Radhika said, “What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies.” The Sacred Games actor added that those who talk about body positivity, undergo surgeries themselves. “I am a bit tired of that and find it very challenging.”

Radhika will next be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.