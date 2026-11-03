‘You pay them peanuts’: Radhika Apte calls out treatment of domestic workers in India

Actor Radhika Apte, who is busy promoting Akka alongside Keerthy Suresh, recently spoke about the work culture in the film industry and India in general. In a conversation with Fever FM, Radhika pointed out how people are often expected to put their jobs before their personal lives. She also spoke about the way domestic workers, drivers and nannies are treated, saying India has a deep-rooted sense of hierarchy that needs to change.

Talking about the long working hours in the film industry, Radhika said that people often forget that actors and crew members have lives outside work. She added that the issue is not limited to people who are married or have children.

“Our industry doesn’t really take into consideration the fact that people have families and lives outside work. And this isn’t just about having children. Someone recently asked me how marriage and children fit into this equation. But what if I’m a single woman? I still need time after work for myself and my friends. Maybe I just want to sit on the sofa and do nothing. That should be okay, too,” she said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The actor added that long working hours remain a major problem in the industry. While she understands that limited budgets can make things difficult for productions, she believes people need to learn to set boundaries.

“Working hours are a major problem in our industry. Budgets are often limited, so I understand that people have to manage within those constraints. But you have to learn to say no to a lot of things. Whether it is working hours, food, equality on set or even decisions about what you will or won’t wear, there is a lot of pressure. But you have to keep trying to stand your ground,” she added.

Radhika Apte on how domestic workers are treated in India

Radhika Apte also said that the problem is not limited to the film industry. She pointed out how people often expect their domestic workers, drivers and nannies to work extra hours without offering additional pay.

“This isn’t just about men or women. Think about how many of you have domestic help, drivers or other people working for you. Suppose you ask your house help to do some extra work and she turns around and says, ‘You don’t pay me enough to do that.’ How would you react? You would probably be shocked and wonder how she could speak to you like that. I know several people, including friends I genuinely admire, who would react this way,” she said.

Story continues below this ad

She further spoke about how employers often question domestic workers when they ask for something in return for their work.

“When it comes to drivers and nannies, people say things like, ‘Oh, did she actually ask for that? After everything I’ve done for her?’ But what have you really done? Nothing. You pay them peanuts, and they work for you. What I’m trying to say is that this is part of our culture. There is a strange sense of hierarchy in which we expect people to be enslaved to their jobs. We expect them to be available all the time, and that mindset needs to change,” Radhika said.

ALSO READ: Bollywood villain Danny Denzongpa spent Rs 40 cr to keep Vijay Mallya out of Sikkim

Radhika Apte says she makes sure domestic help gets weekly offs

Radhika Apte also shared how she makes sure that the people working in her household get weekly days off and are paid extra for additional work.

Story continues below this ad

“When you are in a position of power, you become a changemaker. You have to allow people to stand up for themselves. I always tell my didi that she must take a weekly day off. If there is an extra person for a meal, I will pay her extra. If she works overtime, she must be compensated for it. I insist that people take their days off because if I want to be treated a certain way, I have to treat other people the same way,” she said.

About Akka

Radhika Apte is currently promoting Akka, her latest series with Keerthy Suresh. Set in the fictional kingdom of Pernuru in the 1980s, the Netflix series revolves around a powerful women-led gang and the world they control. Keerthy plays Bhavani, while Radhika essays the role of Rudra, whose arrival threatens to change the existing power equations. Directed by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka also stars Tanvi Azmi in a pivotal role.