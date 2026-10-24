‘My film would need men in the lead’: Radhika Apte on box office’s harsh truth

Actress Radhika Apte has said that even if she starred in the best theatrical film possible, it would not perform at the box office if her name alone were expected to sell tickets. She named actors like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as the only two actresses who can realistically be expected to open a theatrical release on their own.

Speaking to PTI ahead of her upcoming Netflix series Akka, in which she stars alongside Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte said she does not factor the medium of release into her decisions about which projects to take on. “I don’t really care about it,” she said. “There are so many business decisions dependent on that. I’d rather be like, ‘let the film come out one way or another.’”