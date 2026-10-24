‘My film would need men in the lead’: Radhika Apte on box office’s harsh truth

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Actress Radhika Apte has said that even if she starred in the best theatrical film possible, it would not perform at the box office if her name alone were expected to sell tickets. She named actors like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as the only two actresses who can realistically be expected to open a theatrical release on their own.
Speaking to PTI ahead of her upcoming Netflix series Akka, in which she stars alongside Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte said she does not factor the medium of release into her decisions about which projects to take on. “I don’t really care about it,” she said. “There are so many business decisions dependent on that. I’d rather be like, ‘let the film come out one way or another.’”
She then addressed the reality of what a theatrical release means for an actress in her position. “With theatrical releases in the last few years, we don’t know what is working or what isn’t. A theatrical release where I am the lead would probably tank even if it’s the best film,” she said. “I don’t have that. Like, generally, I’m not an Alia Bhatt or a Deepika Padukone where you can, at least, hope that they’ll be opening. I’m being very honest with you. My film would need men in the lead. That means I have to be in a film where men are doing the main part.”
Radhika Apte, known for her performances in films like Parched, Andhadhun and several Netflix projects, is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses working in Hindi cinema. Her admission draws a clear distinction between critical standing and commercial pull, acknowledging that the two do not automatically translate into each other, particularly for female actors in an industry where opening-day box office numbers are overwhelmingly determined by male stardom.
About Akka
Radhika Apte’s next release is Akka, a Netflix series produced by YRF Entertainment. She stars alongside Keerthy Suresh in an epic gangster saga set in the 1980s in Pernuru, a fictional kingdom shaped by deep-rooted traditions, power struggles and generational rivalries among women who built, governed and protected it. Radhika Apte plays Rudra, while Keerthy plays Bhavani. The series marks the directorial debut of Dharmaraj Shetty, who also wrote it.
Also Read: Keerthy Suresh shares the biggest challenges behind her character Bhavani in Akka
The actress described Rudra as “a fascinating character” who is driven by her own convictions and an instinct to challenge the world around her. “What drew me to the series was the complexity of its characters and the tensions that emerge from their differing perspectives,” she said. “Having been associated with Netflix across several projects over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to be part of some distinctive storytelling journeys, and Akka is another intriguing addition to that association.”