Radhika Apte ‘can’t cope’ with colleagues undergoing surgeries on their faces, bodies: ‘I am tired of that’

While Radhika Apte is a well-known face in Bollywood, she prefers to keep her distance from the glare of the limelight. She revealed that she doesn’t comprehend the superficial nature of the industry and the reluctance to embrace the signs of physical ageing.

Radhika, who is busy with the film Vikram Vedha, told Hindustan Times that she just can’t ‘cope’ with it. “What I’m really struggling with is (people unable) to combat age, especially in the industry with people going through surgeries. I know so many of my colleagues who have gone through so many surgeries to change their faces and bodies,” she said, adding that those who talk about body positivity, undergo the same surgeries themselves. “I am a bit tired of that and find it very challenging.”

Radhika forayed into Bollywood in 2005 with the film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi. Since then, she has established herself as an actor with several shows and films to her credit, including Sacred Games, Lust Stories, Ghoul, Parched, Andhadhun and PadMan. Recently, in a conversation with Brut India, Radhika recalled her early days in the film industry. She said that she’d survive on Rs 10,000 per month during that time. “Three of us shared a one-bedroom,” she said, “And then, I just used to crash on people’s sofas. But yes, Rs 10k on a good month.” She said that one can ‘live fairly decently’ on that amount. “You just have to take buses and whatever, and cook at home. Even if you order something, there was enough.”

Meanwhile, she has wrapped up the shoot for Vikram Vedha. The film is inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal. A cat-and-mouse chase, the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The original Tamil blockbuster starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and is expected to have a global release on September 30, 2022.