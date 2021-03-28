Radhika Apte announces her next, Mrs Undercover, to play ‘an Indian housewife with a gun’

Actor Radhika Apte has announced her next film, a spy-entertainer, titled Mrs Undercover, on the occasion of Holi. She also shared the first poster of the movie in which she essays the titular role. Written and directed by debutant Anushree Mehta, the film also stars actors Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma, but nothing has been revealed about their characters yet.

In the poster, we see a woman dressed in a red saree carrying a revolver on her waist. With the Howrah Bridge in the background of the poster, it seems like the story will be set in Kolkata. Mrs Undercover has an intriguing premise — that of a housewife becoming an undercover agent. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Radhika wrote, “An Indian housewife with a gun is one deadly combination, ain’t it? Presenting the first look poster of my next film, a Spy- Entertainer that has me in & as #MrsUndercover!”

Radhika, who was last seen in Netflix’s murder mystery Raat Akeli Hai, liked the ‘novelty’ in Mrs Undercover’s script. She was excited to see the first look poster of the movie, and said in a statement, “I think we all wanted to show the essence of the film through this first poster and I must say that we have captured it well. Now, I am waiting to see what the audience has to say about this special film of ours.”

Debut director Anushree Mehta feels everything about Mrs Undercover, from its title, poster and imagery, is “a long thought-out process.” She shared, “It is surreal to take this initial step and share the first look of our film with the world. We believe in giving quality content to the viewers and have tried very hard to achieve that with Mrs. Undercover. The title, the poster, the imagery is a long-thought out process to make people excited. I am so glad that I found an actor like Radhika Apte to play the titular character.”

Presented by B4U Motion Pictures and Jaadugar Films & Knight Sky Movies, Mrs Undercover is produced by Ishan Saksena, Abir Sengupta, Sunil Shah, and Varun Bajaj.