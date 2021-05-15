scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 15, 2021
Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’s IMDb rating falls further

From 2.4 on Friday, the IMDb rating of Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has fallen to 2.1.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai |
May 15, 2021 1:38:30 pm
RadheRadhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is streaming on ZEE5's pay per view service ZEEPlex. (Photo: Salman Khan Films)

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has become one of Salman Khan’s lowest rated films on IMDb. On day 1 of its release in theaters in international markets and on ZEE5’s pay per view platform ZEEPlex and DTH operators, the film’s rating on IMDb was 2.4. Now, the ratings of this Bollywood actioner is 2.1.

Salman Khan‘s Radhe is one of the biggest films to release this year, even as India struggles with the second wave of Covid-19. Fans were awaiting the film’s release as it could be watched from the safety of their homes. However, the movie has not been received well by the actor’s fans, film buffs and critics. Indian Express’s Shubhra Gupta gave Radhe half a star, calling it “a mindless, moronic mess of a film.”

Ignoring the critics, Salman Khan and the film’s team have been celebrating Radhe’s success.

On Friday, the makers announced that Radhe has managed to garner 4.2 million views across platforms on Day 1. Sharing the news on Instagram, Salman thanked his fans and wrote, “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u (sic).”

