Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai new teaser: Salman Khan is hot on the heels of Randeep Hooda

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on May 13. (Photo: Salman Khan Films/YouTube)

A new promo from Salman Khan’s upcoming action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been released.

As expected of Salman’s star vehicle, the teaser is full of bravado and not much else. The film also stars Randeep Hooda in the role of the antagonist. It is Randeep’s character Rana who is in the spotlight in the latest teaser.

Prabhudheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash, will be Salman Khan’s first film since 2019’s Dabangg 3.

With Radhe, Salman Khan returns as a cop, and his character, the titular Radhe, does not play by the rules. The recently released trailer evoked positive reactions among fans.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is all set to be the biggest theatrical release in quite a while, hits theatres on May 13.

Radhe will also simultaneously release on ZEE5’s pay-per-view medium ZeePlex and on DTH services, including Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV.