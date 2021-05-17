Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is Salman Khan’s lowest-rated film on IMDb

Salman Khan in a still from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is now Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s lowest-rated movie on IMDb. Its current rating stands at 1.7.

Despite the poor reception, Radhe, however, continues to garner views. According to media consulting firm Ormax Media, the film garnered 8.9 million views in its first weekend.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also warned people about illegally downloading and pirating Radhe.

Salman said in a statement, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 per view. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy of the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber Cell.”

Prabhudheva directorial Radhe, which also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in pivotal parts, released on ZEE5’s pay per view platform ZEEPlex, leading DTG operators and in theatres simultaneously on May 13.