Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai’s behind the scenes video promises an action-packed return for Salman Khan

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be releasing on May 13. (Photo: Salman Khan Films/YouTube)

A promotional featurette from Salman Khan’s upcoming actioner Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on Saturday. The video goes behind the scenes of the Prabhudheva directorial.

Titled Inside the world of Radhe, the video features extensive BTS footage and gives a sense as to how such a complex, elaborate production came into existence. It explains how the fight scenes, stunts and visual effects were created.

The video also features interviews of Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Prabhudeva and Randeep Hooda.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also stars Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash, will be Salman’s first film since 2019’s Dabangg 3.

With Radhe, Salman Khan returns as a cop, and his character, the titular Radhe, does not play by the rules. The recently released trailer evoked positive reactions among fans, and moviegoers can’t wait to catch Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in theatres on May 13.

Radhe will also release on ZEE5’s pay-per-view medium ZeePlex and on DTH services, including Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV.