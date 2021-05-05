Radhe title track: Disha Patani sizzles, Salman Khan adds to his cool cred

The title track of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is out and it is certainly one of those songs that will become an earworm. It also sounds like the kind of track that will be played on loop throughout the film, or basically whenever Bhai does anything that is projected as ‘cool’.

The music video of the title track features Salman and Disha Patani dancing on a grungy-looking set but most parts of it seem to be shot in front of a green screen and the shoddy CGI work is evident.

Watch Radhe title song here

The music has been composed by Sajid Wajid with lyrics and vocals by Sajid Khan. Wajid Khan passed away in June 2020.

This is the third music video from the film that has been released. “Seeti Maar” and “Dil De Diya” by composers Devi Sri Prasad and Himesh Reshammiya respectively were released a few days ago.

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai seems like it takes ahead the story of Salman’s 2009 film Wanted though it has not been declared as a sequel. The lead character and his approach to his profession of a cop appear pretty much the same as the one in Wanted.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe is releasing in a hybrid format wherein the film will premiere in theatres as well as ZEE5’s pay-per-view platform ZeePlex on May 13.