Radhe song Zoom Zoom: Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s romance blooms in this catchy number

A new song from Salman Khan’s upcoming Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai is out a few days ahead of the film’s release. Titled “Zoom Zoom”, the song is a peppy romantic dance number featuring Salman and his leading lady Disha Patani. “Zoom Zoom” is the fourth song from Radhe to see the light of day after “Seeti Maar”, “Dil De Diya”, and “Radhe – Title Track”.

Watch Radhe song Zoom Zoom

Overall, “Zoom Zoom” is pretty catchy with an addictive hook and tune. It is also shot and choregraphed quite well. The music video is filmed at Maharashtra’s scenic township Aamby Valley City in Pune district, and the location is used nicely. Salman Khan and Disha groove on nonsensical but tuneful words. “Zoom Zoom” is sure to become another hit, and may even become the most popular song from the movie.

Don’t believe us? Here’s what the fans are saying. One wrote on Twitter, “Just gonna say one thing for #ZoomZoom song BLOCKBUSTER, @BeingSalmanKhan. Bhai’s look and swag in this song is amazing as always, I think whole album of the film is chartbuster now waiting for the film hope movie will also break all the records Star-struckStar-struck#Radhe. @SKFilmsOfficial.”

One other tweeted, “Effortlessly perfect Fire Nailed it yet again…. @BeingSalmanKhan. #ZoomZoom Such a fun song.”

Prabhudheva directorial Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash, will be Salman Khan’s first film since 2019’s Dabangg 3. Hooda plays the role of the movie’s Big Bad.

With Radhe, Salman Khan returns as a cop, and his character, the titular Radhe, does not play by the rules. The recently released trailer had evoked positive reactions among fans. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is all set to be the biggest theatrical release in quite a while, hits theatres on May 13. Radhe will also simultaneously release on ZEE5’s pay-per-view medium ZeePlex and on DTH services, including Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV.