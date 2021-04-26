Radhe song Seeti Maar: Salman Khan invents a new hook step but can’t save this DSP track, watch

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai makers shared the film’s first song “Seeti Maar” on Monday. The song, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani, is the Hindi remake of a Telugu song by the same name, which originally starred popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Salman Khan’s “Seeti Maar”, unlike the original fails to impress, especially if you have seen the original track. Salman tries his best though, and invents a new step that is a departure from his regular yet popular ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ step. Disha also tries to showcase her energetic moves but it comes off as if she is doing cardio on the sets. Something just doesn’t connect with you as a viewer. The duo, who also shared the dance floor in Bharat song “Slow Motion”, fail to recreate the same magic in this track.

Sharing the song on his social media platforms, Salman Khan thanked Allu Arjun. He wrote, “Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother.” Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the original and the recreated version of “Seeti Maar”, shared the song and thanked Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva. “ThankU dear @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai & @PDdancing Master. Enjoyed workin on this,” he tweeted.

DSP, who worked with Salman to recreate the popular track “Dhinka Chika” for his film Ready, spoke about reuniting with Salman Khan. “It is always great fun to create music for Salman. He has always been someone who has appreciated my work and when Prabhu Deva and Salman, personally asked me to recompose Seeti Maar for Radhe, I was more than happy to oblige,” he said in a statement.

He added, “I have recreated the entire song to suit Salman’s image whilst retaining its soul. He called me and shared his feedback on how the song sounds terrific. We hope that the audiences enjoy the number as much as we enjoyed making it. It is a fun song that will keep you grooving.”

“Seeti Maar” has been sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur. It has been written by Shabbir Ahmed. The song has been choreographed by Jani master. Apart from Salman and Disha, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.