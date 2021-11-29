Radhe Shyam song Aashiqui Aa Gayi teaser: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde promise a breezy, feel-good track

The teaser of the song “Aashiqui Aa Gayi” from upcoming romantic film Radhe Shyam was released on Monday. It is a classic romantic track filled with a lot of rich visuals shot in picturesque locations. We see Prabhas as a man, who is in head over heels love with Pooja Hegde. And Pooja adds more beauty to the visuals with her charm and grace.

In addition to composing “Aashiqui Aa Gayi”, Mithoon has also written the lyrics of the song. He has also crooned the track along with Arijit Singh.

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is said to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe, with Prabhas playing a character called Vikramaditya. The film’s teaser showed Vikramaditya as a man, who possess some uncanny skills as he claims to know the past and the future of everyone. “I am no God, but I am not one of you either,” tells Prabhas in the teaser.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

Radhe Shyam is produced by Vamshi, Pramod and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series.

Radhe Shyam is set to release in cinemas worldwide on January 14, clashing with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, which are also releasing during the Sankranti holidays next year.