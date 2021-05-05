Radhe revenue to go towards Covid-19 relief work

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe is all set to release on May 13 in theatres, and on ZEE5’s pay per view service ZEE Plex and DTH services. With the country battling against Covid-19, Radhe producers Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Salman Khan Films have declared that a portion of the revenue generated by the movie will go towards Covid-19 relief work.

The makers said that they will be donating essential medical equipment as they have partnered with the donation platform GiveIndia. ZEE and SKF will also provide support to daily wage workers of the entertainment industry whose livelihoods have been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

ZEE’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The nation is going through an extremely challenging situation and as a responsible corporate, ZEE stays committed towards taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the fight against Covid-19. At ZEE, we believe in not only providing extraordinary entertainment to our viewers, but also going beyond the business to undertake meaningful and focused efforts to drive positive change across the Country. We sincerely hope that the support from the release of the film Radhe, will help amplify the resources to provide vital relief efforts to people affected by the pandemic.”

A spokesperson of Salman Khan Films added, “We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the nation’s fight against Covid-19. Since the last year, we have been consistent in our efforts towards fighting Covid-19, since this unprecedented crisis struck our country and the world. Very importantly, we have also come to realise that holding up the release of a pre-shot film may not help us in any way but using its proceeds towards fighting the pandemic is a more suitable and pragmatic approach. Radhe’s release on ZEE5 and ZeePlex will empower us to contribute more in these extremely difficult times.”