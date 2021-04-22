Radhe movie trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan-starrer promises an action-packed ride

Salman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on May 13. (Photo: Instagram/Salman Khan)

Salman Khan movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s first full trailer has finally been released. The actioner, directed by Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in significant parts.

The trailer, predictably, shows off Salman Khan’s swanky avatar yet another time in yet another actioner. The movie has been long in the news regarding its release date. The makers on Wednesday confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the first Indian film to simultaneously release on multiple platforms. Radhe will hit theatres on May 13, while it will also see the light of the day on ZEE5’s pay per view platform, ZEEPlex.

Ahead of the trailer release, Salman had shared a brand new poster of the movie as he reassured his fans that the trailer for the film will release at 11 am and not late at night. “Aa raha hoon, Your most wanted bhai! #RadheTrailer ke saath at 11am, today. .. AM ka matlab hai ‘Ante meridiem’ yani gyarah baje subah!” The poster is very reminiscent of the 2009 movie Wanted, which was also directed by Prabhudheva.