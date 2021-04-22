scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 22, 2021
Radhe movie trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan-starrer promises an action-packed ride

Radhe movie trailer launch live updates: Here's how celebrities and fans have been reacting to the trailer of Salman Khan's movie.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 22, 2021 11:06:29 am
radhe trailer releaseSalman Khan's film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release on May 13. (Photo: Instagram/Salman Khan)

Salman Khan movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s first full trailer has finally been released. The actioner, directed by Prabhudeva, also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in significant parts.

The trailer, predictably, shows off Salman Khan’s swanky avatar yet another time in yet another actioner. The movie has been long in the news regarding its release date. The makers on Wednesday confirmed that Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be the first Indian film to simultaneously release on multiple platforms. Radhe will hit theatres on May 13, while it will also see the light of the day on ZEE5’s pay per view platform, ZEEPlex.

Ahead of the trailer release, Salman had shared a brand new poster of the movie as he reassured his fans that the trailer for the film will release at 11 am and not late at night. “Aa raha hoon, Your most wanted bhai! #RadheTrailer ke saath at 11am, today. .. AM ka matlab hai ‘Ante meridiem’ yani gyarah baje subah!” The poster is very reminiscent of the 2009 movie Wanted, which was also directed by Prabhudheva.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates from the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer launch here.

11:06 (IST)22 Apr 2021
Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's trailer is here!

11:03 (IST)22 Apr 2021
Radhe's reunions

Radhe marks the coming together of Salman Khan and filmmaker Prabhudheva, as well as of Salman Khan and Disha Patani. While the director-actor duo had worked together on Wanted, Disha and Salman briefly shared screen space in the movie Bharat. 

11:00 (IST)22 Apr 2021
Fans cannot keep calm!

Numerous fans of Salman Khan flooded Twitter with their eager, anticipatory messages as they waited for the trailer. While one wrote, "Bawaal!" Another mentioned, "Hella excited!" Yet another user tweeted, "Most awaited trailer on the way."

10:54 (IST)22 Apr 2021
Radhe and Salman Khan already trending ahead of trailer release!

Both Bhai and his movie are already at the top of Twitter trends this morning, and this is even before the official release of the trailer!

10:52 (IST)22 Apr 2021
Have you seen the latest poster of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai?

Radhe will release on May 13 on multiple platforms.

Wanted was a commercial success, minting an impressive Rs 94 crore at the time. Now only time will tell whether the duo of Prabhudheva and Salman Khan will once again create the same magic.

In an earlier statement, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios had shared why Radhe is releasing on multiple mediums; "The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we’d be doing a disservice to Salman’s fans nationwide if we aren’t able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay per view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film."

