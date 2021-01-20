Radhe: Everything to know about the Salman Khan film

Ever since Salman Khan announced a theatrical release for his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Eid 2021, fans have been excited about the film. We have compiled everything, from the film’s plot to its lead cast, that you would want to know.

When was Radhe announced?

After Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah was shelved, Salman Khan announced on October 18, 2019, that his next after Dabangg 3 is titled Radhe. He shared a short announcement teaser that described Salman’s character as ‘Half good, fully mad’. In the teaser, Salman was seen wielding a gun.

Who is directing Radhe?

Prabhudheva, who has previously worked with Salman Khan in films like Wanted and Dabangg 3, has helmed the action thriller.

The cast of Radhe

Salman Khan essays the lead role in Radhe. Details around his character have been kept under wraps by the makers. Jackie Shroff plays a senior inspector with a quirky side and Disha Patani will be seen in the role of his sister. Apart from Khan, Patani and Shroff, the action drama also stars Randeep Hooda as an antagonist and Tamil actor Bharath as a cop. Zarina Wahab, Gautam Gulati and Arjun Kanungo will also be seen in the movie. Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to feature in a special dance number.

Who is producing Radhe?

It is produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

When will Radhe release in theaters?

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on May 22, 2020. However, it was delayed owing to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. While there were speculations around a digital release of Radhe, Salman Khan announced that the film will hit the theaters on Eid 2021.

Releasing a statement on Tuesday, the actor said, “Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners… It’s a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres.”

“In return I would expect them to take the utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing..”

Is Radhe a remake of a South Korean movie?

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is a remake of a Korean film titled The Outlaws and the Dabangg Khan will once again play a cop in the movie. The 2017 film, The Outlaws is a South Korean crime action drama directed by Kang Yoon-sung.