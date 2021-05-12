Radhe movie release and review LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan has a message for fans

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe releases on May 13.

Salman Khan starrer Radhe is all set to release on May 13 all over the world. The film will premiere in theatres wherever they are open and for those who want to watch the film from the comfort of their homes, it will be available on ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe seems like a quintessential Salman Khan action-entertainer. Salman was last seen in the 2019 film Dabangg 3 and had no releases in 2020. Radhe was initially scheduled to release during Eid 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

In a virtual interaction with media, Salman Khan shared that the film has three villains. “We have three villains Sang Hae from Bhutan, Gautam Gulati, who was in Bigg Boss, and then there is Randeep Hooda. They are fantastic in the film and they look something else only. They have actually made Radhe look much stronger and bigger. The opposition is so lethal. You can tell how hard these guys have worked,” he said.

ALSO READ | Tracing Salman Khan's evolution from loverboy to punchy showman

The Dabangg star added, “Radhe is a new film so we will not repeat what we have already done in earlier films. Otherwise, it will be that you have repeated yourself again. So, it is new and I need you to see the film and then you tell me what is new apart from me. I am the same old Salman that you have been seeing since Maine Pyaar Kiya.”

Radhe marks the third collaboration between Salman Khan and director Prabhudheva. The two previously worked together in Dabangg 3 and the 2009 film Wanted that started the new era of Salman.