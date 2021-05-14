Radhe becomes one of Salman Khan’s lowest rated films on IMDB, gets score of 2.4

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has turned out to be a damp squib. A Prabhudeva directorial, the film is an action drama that sees Salman assuming the role of a cop once again after Dabangg 3.

Even many diehard Bhai fans are not pleased with how the film turned out. The film has become one of the lowest rated movies on IMDB featuring Salman Khan with a score of 2.4. Though Race 3 remains the lowest-rated Salman Khan starrer with a rating of 1.9.

Fans were hugely excited about Radhe like they are with any Salman project. The film had earlier crashed the servers of Zee5.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Disha is the female lead of the film, while Randeep plays the Big Bad of the movie.

The film was the butt of various jokes on social media.

Public after watching Radhe to Prabhudeva and Salman Khan : pic.twitter.com/gw9DhAd1j4 — Sabka Katega (@OmerAnurag) May 13, 2021

Stand-up comic Abijit Ganguly wondered, “Any vaccine for Radhe?”

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film half a star. She wrote in her review, “The director Prabhudheva’s fetish for freakish violence is almost as strong as his penchant for dressing his leading ladies in the most outlandish outfits. Not that Diya (Disha Patani) needs any clothes to show off her perfect, shockingly chiselled abs. She gets none, either. Her job (Oh my! Yes! She has one!) is that of a model, and from that comes the only real joke of the movie, which gives rise to a smile or two before it is ruined by overuse. You need to build your body, she tells Bhai, patting his rock-hard bicep. Only then will someone give you a job. Well, haha. She also has an immortal one-liner of her own, which she slings at Bhai : I’m freaking ‘p—d off’. Perfect tagline.”

Earlier, Radhe released ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex. The film is now also be available on ZEE5, Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. It was also going to be released in theatres, but due to lockdown in most of the country, no theatres are operational at the moment.